Oswego set for firework display Sunday night, Utica Street bridge will be closed to vehicles

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The city of Oswego is scheduled to light the fuse at 9:45 p.m. and move forward with their firework display Sunday night.
Many organizations and cities have had to cancel their Fourth of July celebrations due to COVID-19, but the city of Oswego still plans to light the sky with their Independence Day firework display.
The city of Oswego says the Utica Street bridge will be closed to vehicles and will be used as a viewing area for the show.
The firework show should be visible from both linear river walks and surrounding parking lots.
People who plan to watch the show are encouraged to stay in their vehicles as much as possible.
The show is scheduled to start at 9:45 p.m.
