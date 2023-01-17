OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s not uncommon for seniors living in a nursing home or assisted living facility to think that’s where their last chapter will be, but an Oswego woman is proving that statement wrong.

61-year-old Brenda Supple has been cared for at Oswego Health’s The Manor at Seneca Hill nursing facility in Oswego for the last 17 years.

“I’ve had periods where I’ve been extremely ill and thought that I might even pass away here or at the hospital.” BRENDA SUPPLE, LIVED AT SENECA HILL MANOR AT 17 YEARS, OSWEGO

At one point, Brenda’s diagnosis with multiple sclerosis was so severe, she was paralyzed from the neck down for five years. However, she’s defying the odds and moving out of assisted living at The Manor into a place of her own!

“I would ask God, ‘why am I here?’ And I thought to myself, I guess I have more to accomplish, and this was something I wanted to accomplish,” Brenda explained.

Achieving this goal didn’t come without hard work and even moments of self-doubt. Brenda credits the skilled staff, supporting her through every physical and emotional challenge, but her aides believe it’s all possible because of Brenda’s determination.

She was a different person at that point. She was very withdrawn, and I think once she went up to the third floor, she became more social, more independent and I think that was really what motivated her to get back out into the community. ANNE WIEGELE, STAFF DEVELOPMENT AT THE SENECA HILL MANOR, OSWEGO

Her last day on Monday was full of emotional goodbyes, tight hugs and well wishes. Brenda’s message for anyone else in a similar place is to never give up.

As the saying goes, Brenda is moving onto “better things,” but she’ll never forget how far she’s come at The Manor at Seneca Hill.

She’s moving into the Lock 7 Apartments in the Port City. Brenda says she’s most looking forward to decorating her new place and displaying her ceramic duck collection.