OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Starting in 2020 in an effort to remain pandemic friendly, the City of Oswego created the Oswego Slow Roll.

The Oswego Fire Department escorts Santa around the Oswego community! He greets families, hands out candy canes and even accepts gifts!

According to the Oswego Police Department, Fire Department and Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow, they will all join Santa while he takes a journey through the east side of Oswego on Friday, December 2. This will begin at 5:30.

On Saturday, December 3, the slow roll will take place on the west side and commute through there. This will begin at 5:30.

All times are estimated and subject to change based on crowd sizes.

Families hoping to get a look of Santa are encouraged to meet at one of the identified checkpoints, but Santa will also stop in other spots along the route pending crowd size.

To view the route and estimated times at certain check points along the route, visit the ‘Mayor Billy Barlow’ Facebook page.