SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friends, family and members of the community gathered Saturday night at the Syracuse Academy of Science high school cafeteria to help raise money for the family of Nezamiyah “Nezzy” White and Anthony Wild.

The 8-year-old little girl and and her 76-year-old grandfather were killed in a tragic house fire just before Thanksgiving last month in the town of Clay.

“Nezzy was one of the most special students I ever met. She worked so hard in school.” Paige Porta, Nezamiyah’s 3rd grade teacher at Citizenship & Science Academy of Syracuse.

A life taken too soon. 8-year-old Nezamiyah White was a special little girl and a friend to all. Those who loved her, called her “Nezzy” including her classmates and teachers.

“There’s so many students in school who have felt such a close bond with her, because she was just such a great friend to everybody and so kind all the time, so,” says Porta.

Her family now having to plan Nezamiyah’s funeral services, after being killed on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Nezamiyah and her grandfather, 76-year-old Anthony Wild were unable to escape the family’s burning home. Friends, family and the community were invited to the fundraiser spaghetti dinner, with all proceeds going towards the family of Nezamiyah.

“To help with the expenses of the funeral and to help the family with relocating for a new home and trying to replenish some things they lost in the fire,” says Porta.

$1,100 was raised at Saturday’s fundraiser.

If you weren’t able to make Saturday’s fundraiser but would still like to help, check the Citizenship & Science Academy of Syracuse Charter School social media pages.