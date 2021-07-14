Overdose deaths top record in the U.S. and locally

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The number of overdose deaths in the U.S. is staggering – 93,000 people died in 2020 from drug overdoses. The is up 30% from 2019 according to the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics.

Monika Taylor, the Director of Addiction Treatment Services at Crouse Health says that number does not surprise her based on what’s happening locally.

“Here in our treatment facility, within the year that started March 1st to this year March 1st, we probably had the highest admissions for our opioid treatment program than in any previous years,” said Taylor.

Last year, in Onondaga County, there were 156 overdose deaths. The previous high was 142 in 2016.

Here’s a look at overdose deaths across the region from the New York Department of Health’s County Opioid quarterly report:

– Cayuga County: 27

– Cortland County: 8

– Jefferson County: 31

– Madison County: 10

– Oneida County: 56

– Oswego County: 27

– Tompkins County: 17

“I really do think that the ramifications of the COVID-19 Pandemic exacerbated what we were seeing in terms of opioid use,” said Taylor.

Taylor said with people losing jobs, housing, being isolated increase mental health and addiction issues. She hopes with Crouse’s new outpatient center and more awareness, there’s less of a stigma for people to get help.

Learn more about Crouse Health’s outpatient center here: https://www.crouse.org/services/chemical-dependency-treatment-services/programs/

ACR Health also provides resources for substance abuse. You can contact them by phone: (315) 475-2430 or https://www.acrhealth.org