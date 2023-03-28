LENOX, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Owner and proprietor of Back Roads Tavern, has been arrested following what Madison County’s Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division calls a “lengthy investigation” into alleged tax law violations.

It is alleged that 49-year-old Douglas Case, of Oneida, failed to pay or file sales tax during the business period from June 1, 2017, through February 29, 2020.

Altogether, he owed $68,000 to New York State.

Back Roads Tavern, LLC, is located at 4299 Canal Road, in the town of Lenox.

Case was charged with:

One count of Grand Larceny in the 2nd degree (Class C Felony)

Eight counts of Criminal Tax Fraud in the 3rd Degree (Class D Felony)

He was arraigned in the Town of Lenox Court, and released on his own recognizance.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted in the investigation by the New York

State Department of Taxation and Finance – Criminal Investigations Unit and the Madison

County District Attorney’s Office.