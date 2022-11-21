Parker McCollum performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — American Country singer-songwriter, Parker McCollum, is coming to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview this summer, and tickets go on sale soon!

McCollum is one of country music’s most dedicated touring artists and he is including a stop for the second leg of his upcoming 2023 headlining tour at the Lakeview Amphitheater on August 19, 2023.

McCollum has had a great year of career and personal highlights and is ready for another solid year of touring and meeting the fans that have encouraged and supported him from the start.

The Summer leg of McCollum’s tour is co-produced by Live Nation and Emporium Presents.

The 2023 tour will feature support from rising country artist Larry Fleet, Jackson Dean, and the Randy Rogers Band.

“Cannot wait to be out on the road next year! Headlining a tour for most of the year and getting to take Larry Fleet and Jackson Dean along with me is going to be a blast. Such a talented guys who deserve the spotlight” stated Parker McCollum.

The pre-sale begins at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 30, and the public on-sale begins at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 2.

Learn more about his other upcoming dates on McCollum’s website.