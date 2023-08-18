Parker McCollum performs during CMA Fest 2022 on Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — American Country singer-songwriter, Parker McCollum, is coming to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview this Saturday, Aug. 19.

McCollum is one of country music’s most dedicated touring artists and he is including a stop in Syracuse for the second leg of his upcoming 2023 headlining tour.

McCollum has had a great year of career and personal highlights and is ready for another solid year of touring and meeting the fans that have encouraged and supported him from the start.

The Summer leg of McCollum’s tour is co-produced by Live Nation and Emporium Presents.

The 2023 tour will feature support from rising country artist Larry Fleet, Jackson Dean, and the Randy Rogers Band.

“Cannot wait to be out on the road next year! Headlining a tour for most of the year and getting to take Larry Fleet and Jackson Dean along with me is going to be a blast. Such a talented guys who deserve the spotlight” stated Parker McCollum.

Learn more about his other upcoming dates on McCollum’s website.