Parts of the Erie Canal have been closed due to rainfall and high water levels

NEW YORK STATE (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – The New York State Canal Corporation is announcing that the Erie Canal is closed from Lock E-2 in Waterford into Lock E-19 in Frankfort due to continued high river flows and heavy rainfall.

You can view a of the affected areas at https://www.canals.ny.gov/navinfo/charts/14786e40.png and https://www.canals.ny.gov/navinfo/charts/14786e24.png

NOTE: Features along the Erie Canal are listed by mileage

