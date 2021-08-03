Pentagon lockdown lifted after active shooter incident

ARLINGTON (WDVM) — Arlington Fire and Rescue Department report an active shooter and lockdown Tuesday morning around 11 a.m. near the entrance of the Pentagon at a public bus platform, which left several suffering injuries.

Units responding to a reported active violence incident in the area of the pentagon metro. pic.twitter.com/uxVgRmnUpT — Arlington Fire & EMS (@ArlingtonVaFD) August 3, 2021

The Pentagon currently is on lock down due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. We are asking the public to please avoid the area. More information will be forthcoming. — Pentagon Force Protection Agency (Official) (@PFPAOfficial) August 3, 2021

Officials report several injuries. Three people have been transported to area hospitals for further medical attention, officials say. According to officials, one victim was transported by helicopter and the other two by an ambulance.

Authorities say Metro subway trains have been ordered to bypass the Pentagon due to police activity and investigation.

The Pentagon has lifted the lock down and has reopened. Corridor 2 and the Metro entrance remains closed. Corridor 3 is open for pedestrian traffic. — Pentagon Force Protection Agency (Official) (@PFPAOfficial) August 3, 2021

After securing the location, authorities have lifted the Pentagon lockdown. Although no arrests have been made at this time.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.