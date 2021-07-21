Penthouse Pics: A look inside the most expensive listing in New York City

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — A skinny-yet-imposing Midtown Manhattan skyscraper on Billionaire’s Row, known in-part for its massive price tags, now boasts the most expensive listing in New York City, with an asking price greater than most glitzy mansions in other parts of the country.

The 8,255 sq. ft. penthouse at 432 Park Ave. has been listed publicly for the first time since the building opened in 2014. (Then, it was the tallest residential building in the Western Hemisphere.)

The asking price: $169 million.

432 Park Avenue penthouse listed with Ryan Serhant/SERHANT.

432 Park Avenue penthouse listed with Ryan Serhant/SERHANT.

432 Park Avenue penthouse listed with Ryan Serhant/SERHANT.

432 Park Avenue penthouse listed with Ryan Serhant/SERHANT.

432 Park Avenue penthouse listed with Ryan Serhant/SERHANT.

432 Park Avenue penthouse listed with Ryan Serhant/SERHANT.

According to New York City neighborhood and architecture site 6sqft, the unit on the 96th floor is currently owned by Saudi real estate developer Fawaz Alhokair; he bought it in 2016 for $88 million.

Yes, that means he’s looking to nearly double his investment — asking for a record $20,500 per square foot.

The good news is, it’s move-in ready! The apartment comes fully furnished and includes its art and décor (featuring Hermes and Fendi, among others).

But living in the gargantuan building isn’t all sunshine and rainbows (though your view of each would likely be stellar).

A New York Times story published earlier this year alleges the developers of the skyscraper — called “the pinnacle of New York’s luxury condo boom half a decade ago” — are facing off with its residents.

Claims published by the Times include millions of dollars in water damage attributed to plumbing and mechanical issues, broken elevators, and creaky walls. Stefanos Chen, the Times reporter who wrote the story, said the building’s massive height may be to blame.

And naturally, Gen Z isn’t letting Boomers do all the hating. A TikTok teen has created a brand around her disdain for the building — @432parkavehatepage.

The apartment is listed with Ryan Serhant of SERHANT.

The listing was featured on the safe-for-work Instagram account Zillow Gone Wild, with 1.2 million followers introduced to the apartment, though it’s not likely many will be interested in making an offer.

If sold at its asking price, it’d be the second most expensive listing sold in New York City history.