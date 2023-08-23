GRANBY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man from Oswego County is dead following a crash Wednesday night between a motorcycle and a pickup truck on New York State Route 3 at the entrance to Walmart in the town of Granby.

40-year-old Jeffrey Freeman died instantly after the crash that happened around 6:16 p.m. Wednesday night, Aug. 23, the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

According to the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, a preliminary investigation revealed Freeman was driving his 2008 Honda motorcycle traveling east on State Route 3 when he collided with a 2014 Chevrolet pickup truck.

The pickup truck was operated by 62-year-old Eric Phillips of Fulton who was traveling westbound and making a left-hand turn into the entrance of Walmart.

After the crash, Freeman was pronounced dead on scene and Phillips was transported to Oswego Hospital with minor injuries.

The Oswego County Sheriff’s Office were assisted on scene by the Granby Volunteer Fire Department, Cody Volunteer Fire Department, Fulton Police Department, Menter Ambulance, and Shameless Towing.

This incident is actively under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office at (315) 349-3411.

NewsChannel 9 will keep you updated as this story develops.