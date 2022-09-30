(WSYR-TV)– As Hurricane Ian made history as one of the strongest storms to ever hit the Sunshine State, Rachel Savage, a woman who spent her summers in Central New York was inside her father’s Fort Myers home watching it all unfold.







NewsChannel 9 first spoke with Savage on Tuesday, a day before Hurricane Ian made landfall. She decided to leave her 3rd-floor apartment with her daughter and boyfriend because they weren’t able to run a generator. Instead, she did the only other thing she could, hunkering down in her father’s Lee County home which was also in a mandatory evacuation zone.









Fortunately, she and her entire family are safe, but the devastation to their property and community is enormous. Without power, NewsChannel 9 wasn’t able to do another interview with Savage but she was able to send us the photos below showing the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.