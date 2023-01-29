An antisemitic flyer distributed in the area of the Laurelton Pardee neighborhood in Irondequoit on Sunday, January 29, 2023.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Plastic baggies containing candy canes and antisemitic flyers were left at the end of several driveways in an Irondequoit neighborhood Sunday, officials with the Jewish Federation of Greater Rochester (JFGR) confirmed Sunday.

The radical flyers inside the clear sandwich bags blame prominent Jewish individuals for a variety of perceived social issues. These include allegedly “eliminating religion, replacing it with science and materialism,” “controlling the education system to spread deception,” encouraging gun control, and more.

The Irondequoit Police Department has been in contact with the JFGR and is is currently investigating the incident, JFGR Director of Community Security Mark Henderson said.

The flyers depict photographs of prominent Jewish people, with a Star of David photoshopped on the image, and a description of the individual’s alleged moral wrongdoing.

One of the flyers distributed in the area of Laurelton Pardee in Irondequoit on Sunday, January 29, 2023.

Meredith Dragon, CEO of the JFGR, said that the federation is familiar with the national organization behind the stunt, although this is their first known appearance in Rochester.

At the bottom of each handout, readers are encouraged to learn more at the organization’s website, a YouTube-esque platform with countless hours of virulently antisemitic videos, songs, blogger content, and livestreams.

Dragon said that the group is known for starting with handouts, and escalating to an in-person presence in an area.

To learn more about antisemitism, you can visit the JFGR’s Levine Center to End Hate.

Check back in with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.