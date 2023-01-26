SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– An announcement of the arrest of two out of three suspects accused of being responsible for 11-year-old Brexialee Torres Ortiz’s murder came on the eve of her funeral.

Syracuse Police shared in a joint press conference Thursday morning the arrests of 18-year-old Ra’sean Patterson and 20-year-old Dahviere Griswold adding a third suspect, a 16-year-old minor who would be in custody “very soon.” Brexi’s mother and father along with their pastor and family spokesperson stood behind the people who worked around the clock to crack this case, their heads hung low.

Brexi’s mom and dad both displayed shirts with the Blodgett sixth grader’s sweet face front and center, the words “forever our angel” written in Spanish. Brexi’s mother, Brenlee Ortiz addressed the media for the first time since her daughter was killed saying that justice had been served for her little girl.

“No parent should go through this but knowing at least justice was made it makes it a little I don’t even know how to say this… it feels good to know that it’s not going to be just one more case she got justice and that’s all I wanted,” Brenlee Ortiz, Brexialee’s mother

The arrests won’t bring her smiley, energetic and beautiful daughter back, but the stories and memories shared by all those lucky enough to know Brexi bring Brenlee some semblance of peace.

“Sometimes as a parent, you ask yourself am I doing a good job like they don’t come with a book to tell you how to be parents but I’m just glad that I didn’t have to brag about her because you know parents just brag about their kids no matter what but listening to what other people had to say about her that just feels good,” Brenlee Ortiz, Brexialee’s mother

When asked what she wanted her daughter to be when she grew up Brenlee responded, “whatever she wanted to be,” speaking to the smart, independent, brave souls she raised. Brenlee added that we can all learn something from Brexi: “no matter how hard it gets, trust God and He will make it happen.”

“That smile every morning was what kept me going like I said as a parent there’s a lot that we gotta go through and I didn’t know if I was able to make it but just seeing that smile you know just that was it for it so just remember that smile that’s all I ask Brexi that’s all she wanted and please don’t forget her,” Brenlee Ortiz, Brexialee’s mother

A smile that we will never be able to forget. Brexi’s mom says that while the pain is unimaginable one thing that gives her a little peace of mind is knowing Brexi continues to have an impact on this community from heaven.