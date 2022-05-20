ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A large police presence responded to Scottsville Road near the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport Friday morning to investigate the report of a “possible active shooter.”

Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter said there were no injuries reported, no evidence of an active shooter, and there is no threat to the community.

The police presence was significant; responding agencies included the FBI, New York State Police, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, and the Rochester Police Department.

The sheriff said this wasn’t a circumstance of “SWATTING,” a practice of falsely reporting emergencies to cause a response from police, fire departments, or EMS. The sheriff said the threat originated from messages between employees after a colleague was let go and rumors escalated.

The sheriff said he was proud of the prompt response and relieved that no one was hurt.

Police said multiple buildings were searched and occupants evacuated. A K9 sweep was also conducted.

The area of Scottsville Road near the airport reopened to traffic shortly before 2 p.m.

A Rochester airport spokesperson told News 8 that no flights have been delayed due to the investigation.

