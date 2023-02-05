BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man stole several game consoles and told an employee he had a gun, resulting in an evacuation of a Wal-Mart in Batavia on Saturday night, according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the male came into the store just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, broke a Nintendo Switch glass display case and stole several consoles.

It is further alleged that he told an employee he had a gun, but he did not display it nor are there any accounts of him having the weapon.

As a result, the store was evacuated and police say that the suspect fled the scene before law enforcement arrived.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office at 585-343-5000.