Missing teen from the Utica area found safe

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teen reported missing in the Utica area has been found safe and sound and there was no foul play, according to Town of Whitestown Police Department.

The New York State Missing Child Alert for Shelby Fellone was cancelled Tuesday Morning.

According to the State Division of Criminal Justice Services, Shelby Fellone, 16, was reported missing on Monday and was believed to be in danger.

The missing child alert for her was cancelled around 5:10 a.m. on Tuesday morning.