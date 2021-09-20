Police: Tractor hits, kills 5-year-old boy in Lewis County

TURIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A young boy was killed over the weekend following an agricultural accident in Lewis County.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, on September 19, an individual was operating a skid steer while attempting to unload a large bale of hay. While backing, the operator failed to see a five-year-old boy approaching the machine from the rear. The tractor then hit the boy with the rear tire.

Sheriff Deputies confirmed that the operator immediately exited the machine, contacted 911 and rendered medical aid.

The five-year-old was transported by Turin Ambulance with the assistance of Lewis County Search and Rescue to Lewis County General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Names of both the operator and the victim are being withheld until deputies are able to notify next of kin.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Turin Fire Department, Constableville Ambulance and the New York State Police. The investigation remains ongoing.

ABC50 will update this story as more details are released.