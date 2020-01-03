American defense officials say nearly 3,000 more Army troops heading to Mideast in wake of US killing of Iranian general Politics Posted: Jan 3, 2020 / 12:51 PM EST / Updated: Jan 3, 2020 / 01:36 PM EST WASHINGTON (AP) — American defense officials say nearly 3,000 more Army troops heading to Mideast in wake of US killing of Iranian general.
