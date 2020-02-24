‘Blue NY’: Siena Poll shows NY supports 6 leading Democrats over Trump

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — According to a Siena College Poll, New York Democrats would choose any of the six leading Democratic presidential candidates over President Donald Trump.
Among registered voters, Bernie Sanders has the support of 25%, followed by Michael Bloomberg with 21%, Joe Biden with 13%, Elizabeth Warren with 11 % and Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar with 9% each.
51% of Democrats said they prefer a candidate they agree on with more issues while 45% say they want the candidate with the best chance to defeat Trump.
33% say that Bloomberg has the best chance to defeat Trump followed by Sanders at 22%, Biden at 16% and the rest in single digits.
New Yorkers say by a 62%-29% margin that they believe Trump will be re-elected.
“36 weeks out, it does not appear that the Democrat’s winning streak in presidential contests in New York — solid since Ronald Regan’s re-election in 1982 — is in jeopardy. All six leading Democratic candidates currently lead Trump by double digits,” Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said.
To read the full poll click here.
