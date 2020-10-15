C-SPAN suspends political editor Steve Scully indefinitely after he admits he lied about his Twitter feed being hacked Politics Posted: Oct 15, 2020 / 03:26 PM EDT / Updated: Oct 15, 2020 / 03:26 PM EDT NEW YORK (AP) — C-SPAN suspends political editor Steve Scully indefinitely after he admits he lied about his Twitter feed being hacked.
