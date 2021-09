BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- On Tuesday afternoon, representatives of Pegula, Sports & Entertainment (PSE), as well as the Erie County government, gathered to share new health and safety protocols for both Highmark Stadium and the KeyBank Center.

The 2 p.m. conference, which featured Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein and PSE Executive Vice President Ron Raccuia, came after this past Sunday's Buffalo Bills game.