Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross hospitalized, ‘minor’ issues

FILE – In this Tuesday, March 10, 2020, file photo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross testifies before a House Appropriations subcommittee on Capitol Hill, in Washington.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross was hospitalized for “minor, non-coronavirus related issues,” a department spokesperson said Saturday.

Ross, 82, is “doing well” and is expected to be released from the hospital soon, the spokesperson said in a statement.

The department did not immediately respond to a request for additional details.

Ross, a former banker known for acquiring and restructuring failed companies, was confirmed as commerce secretary in February 2017.

