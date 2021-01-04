Congresswoman Stefanik says she’ll contest the electoral vote

WASHINGTON, DC (WSYR-TV) — In a statement released on Monday, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says she’ll join several other Republicans and object to contested electors during Wednesday’s electoral vote.

“As the Representative for New York’s 21st Congressional District, I plan to object to certain contested electors on January 6th. I do not take this action lightly. I am acting to protect our democratic process. Article II and the Twelfth Amendment of the Constitution make clear that I have an obligation to act on this matter if I believe there are serious questions with respect to the Presidential election.”

“I believe those questions exist. Tens of millions of Americans are rightly concerned that the 2020 election featured unprecedented voting irregularities, unconstitutional overreach by unelected state officials and judges ignoring state election laws, and a fundamental lack of ballot integrity and security. “

Stefanik respresents New York’s 21st Congressional District.