Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WAKEFIELD, Mass. (WWLP/NEXSTAR) – The Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine announced Friday it has taken disciplinary action against the medical licenses of four doctors, including one who reportedly missed a scheduled surgery after falling asleep in his car.

In a notice posted by the board (BORIM) last week, two of the four doctors had their medical licenses indefinitely suspended, while a third was "admonished." The fourth, Dr. Tony Tannoury, was said to have been fined and "reprimanded" after admitting to leaving a patient in the operating room "under the care of the chief resident," despite Tannoury being the attending surgeon for emergencies. He also admitted to not being present for "critical portions" of the surgery and only returning to the hospital the next day.