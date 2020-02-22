Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Votersseeking to take back a U.S. Senate seat in closely divided North Carolina must choose whether liberal populism or centrist pragmatism is best suited to unseat Republican incumbent Thom Tillis, a devotee of President Donald Trump.

Next month’s Democratic Senate primary has some parallels to the presidential race in that voters are trying to decide which candidate — and which philosophy — have the best shot at defeating the Republican incumbent. But it's not neatly delineated.