LIVE: Kamala Harris to receive COVID-19 vaccine

WILMINGTON, Del. (NewsNation Now) — Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff are expected to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday.

They’ll join President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden, as well as Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence, who have all been vaccinated so far. NewsNation will livestream Harris receiving the first dose of the vaccine in the player above.

Biden is also scheduled to deliver remarks on the pandemic Tuesday afternoon, after meeting with his transition team advisers. Earlier this week, Biden spoke on the transition of power during a Monday address to the nation.

President Donald Trump doesn’t have any public appearances scheduled for Tuesday so far, as his push for $2,000 COVID-19 stimulus checks heads to the Senate. The House voted overwhelmingly Monday to meet the president’s demand to increase the $600 stipends.

Senate Democrats plan to push Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to allow a floor vote on the measure.

Biden had told reporters at an event in Wilmington, Delaware, that he supported the $2,000 checks.