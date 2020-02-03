Iowa caucuses kick off 2020 presidential nomination season

IOWA (ABCNEWS) — There’s a palpable sense of unpredictability here. Four candidates are locked in a fight for victory, but others are still in a position to pull off surprises.

After more than 2,000 events, months of campaigning, and millions spent on ads, Democratic candidates are gearing up for one final push before the first major voting contest of the 2020 primary season.

Thousands packed events across the state.

“The bad news is there’s no more room inside. The good news is there’s no more room inside. Sounds like to me that Iowa’s ready for some big structural change,” said Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Former Vice President Joe Biden drew what his campaign says was his biggest crowd ever in Iowa.

“You set the nation on a path to determine who their choices are,” Biden said.

Biden, Bernie Sanders, Warren, and Pete Buttigieg are locked in a four-way battle.

After trying to make the most of their weekend, the senators in the race now are having to leave the Hawkeye State and rush back to the Capitol, where the President’s impeachment trial resumes.

Many of the candidates’ closing arguments are zeroing in on electability.

“We believe we’re the best campaign to go out there and beat Donald Trump,” Buttigieg said.

Sanders said, “We win here, we have a path toward victory, and together we will defeat the most dangerous president in modern American history.”

Not all candidates are competing in Iowa. There are some, like Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who’ve decided to focus instead on states that vote in a few weeks. And as for those senators who had to fly back to Washington, they all say they plan to be back in Iowa Monday evening.

