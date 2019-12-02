Clarification: Election 2020-Biden Fundraising story

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story Dec. 2, The Associated Press reported that Joe Biden raised $15.6 million for his Democratic presidential bid over the months of July, August, and September. The story should have noted that while the former vice president’s campaign reported raising that much money, he also issued $400,000 in refunds, which lowered his net haul for the quarter to $15.2 million.
