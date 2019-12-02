Clarification: Election 2020-Biden Fundraising story

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just seven Democrats will take the stage for the sixth and final round of presidential debates in 2019. That's down from 20 candidates six months ago.

The field may be winnowing, but the primary contest remains deeply unsettled. The tug-of-war between the progressive and moderate wings of the party is deadlocked. There are essentially four front-runners, each with his or her own glaring flaws. And suddenly, one of the strengths of the Democratic Party's 2020 class — its diversity — has disappeared. Those issues and more will play out Thursday night when the Democratic Party’s top candidates face off in Los Angeles, 46 days before primary voting begins.