Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Clarification: Election 2020-Biden Fundraising story

Politics
Posted: / Updated:
Joe Biden

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden talks with audience members during a bus tour stop at Water’s Edge Nature Center, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, in Algona, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story Dec. 2, The Associated Press reported that Joe Biden raised $15.6 million for his Democratic presidential bid over the months of July, August, and September. The story should have noted that while the former vice president’s campaign reported raising that much money, he also issued $400,000 in refunds, which lowered his net haul for the quarter to $15.2 million.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected