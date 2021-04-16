Campaign spokesperson: Katko ‘does not intend on running’ for governor, responding to CNBC report

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A spokesperson for Congressman John Katko tells NewsChannel 9 that he “does not intend on running at this time,” in response to CNBC reporting that Katko is being recruited as a candidate for governor.

In an article published Friday morning, CNBC cites unnamed sources who claim that Katko, a Republican, “has not ruled out running.”

Katko, serving his fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives, was one of 10 Republicans to vote in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump in January.

His vote has been criticized by some local Republicans, who have preliminarily researched further-right candidates to primary Katko. If he gets the Republican nomination, Katko could also face a serious challenge by a Democrat in what has been a historical toss-up district.

Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, is up for a fourth term in 2022, facing sexual harassment accusations and investigations.

Cuomo’s administration is also under investigation for its handling of COVID-19 data about nursing homes.

Cuomo has refused calls to resign and is on track to run for a fourth term.