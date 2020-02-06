Local lawmakers comment on Trump acquittal

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — Local lawmakers weighed in as democrats fell short of the two-thirds majority required to remove the President from office.

New York Senator Kirstin Gillibrand said in part, “Despite overwhelming evidence that President Trump abused his power and obstructed Congress, Senate Republicans voted to acquit him, putting their personal ambitions and political futures ahead of the constitution they swore to uphold.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer expressing disappointment over how the vote was centered around divided party lines.

“This is a sacred trial. Talk about the facts. But they couldn’t. And I believe the American people will realize that this was one of the largest coverups in the history of our nation. I believe the American people will know who stood in the way of truth, who were afraid of the facts, who covered up. Make no mistake about it, the drip drip drip of evidence will keep coming out with each new revelation. Republicans are going to have to answer for their votes,” Schumer said.

Congressman John Katko had nothing new to add after voting against impeachment in the house in December.

