Local representatives respond to Trump’s State of the Union address

UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) — Following President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, leaders in New York State are sharing their thoughts on what was discussed Tuesday night.

Starting with democratic Congressman Anthony Brindisi, who represents the 22nd Congressional District, Brindisi released a statement saying it’s time to start drop the partisan politics and work to improve the lives of the American people. He goes on to say,”It was an honor to have President Trump sign my legislation last year to improve services for our veterans, strengthen manufacturing in Upstate New York, and eliminate the harmful health insurance tax that would have raised premiums on the middle class and older Americans. I look forward to building on that success.”

NewsChannel 9 was also able to catch up with republican Congressman John Katko, who represents the 24th Congressional District, shortly after the address.

Katko said, “I think there are a lot of positives to talk about, between the administrative reforms and the tax reforms, and the trade issues we are addressing, amongst others. And moving forward, the medical research we’re doing, and of course the foreign policy stuff. But moving forward, I’m hopeful that what he said that’s respective, with prescription drug pricing and infrastructure, again a lot of things to work on looking forward.”

Katko also mentioned that the president did not talk about impeachment during his speech at all, which Katko takes as a sign that the president is ready to put this all behind him.

