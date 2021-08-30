President Bill Clinton to attend Skaneateles fundraiser for Syracuse native running for Virginia governor

Terakeet CEO Mac Cummings sits with Syracuse native and former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe and former President Bill Clinton.

SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former President Bill Clinton will visit Skaneateles Lake this week for the first time since he and Hillary Clinton vacationed there in 1999 and 2000, the man hosting him confirmed to NewsChannel 9.

President Clinton will be the headline guest at a fundraiser Thursday afternoon designed to raise money for Terry McAuliffe, a former governor of Virginia running for the job again.

McAuliffe was born and raised in Syracuse.

He served as Virginia’s governor from 2014-2018. Governors of Virginia are not allowed to run for consecutive terms and have to leave office after four years, but are allowed to run again in a future cycle.

The fundraiser will be held at the home of Mac Cummings, the CEO of Syracuse-based Terakeet. Cummings, who confirmed the event’s details to NewsChannel 9, worked for Terry McAuliffe on Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign.

Cummings then served as the digital finance director for Barack Obama’s campaign.

The fundraiser is expected to be relatively small with no more than 20 guests expected, Cummings said. He confirms tickets cost between $1,000 to attend, $50,000 to be named “co-host” and $100,000 to be called “host.”

A bigger fundraiser with 200 guests was originally planned, but the event was downsized because of the surge of coronavirus cases.