President Trump thanks North Country representative for work on his defense team

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — President Trump declared victory following his acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial and the president took the time to thank his defense team, including North Country Republican Representative Elise Stefanik.

“I was up campaigning for helping her and I thought, she looks good, she looks like good talent. But I did not realize when she opens that mouth, you were killing them, Elise. You were killing them. There’s a big story in the New York Post. I love the New York post because they treat me well,” Trump said.

Utah Republican Mitt Romney was the lone GOP senator to cross party lines, voting to convict.

