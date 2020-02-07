Closings
There are currently 144 active closings. Click for more details.

President Trump thanks North Country representative for work on his defense team

Politics
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — President Trump declared victory following his acquittal in the Senate impeachment trial and the president took the time to thank his defense team, including North Country Republican Representative Elise Stefanik.

“I was up campaigning for helping her and I thought, she looks good, she looks like good talent. But I did not realize when she opens that mouth, you were killing them, Elise. You were killing them. There’s a big story in the New York Post.  I love the New York post because they treat me well,” Trump said.

Utah Republican Mitt Romney was the lone GOP senator to cross party lines, voting to convict.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected