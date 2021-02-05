Rep. Katko on why he voted fellow Republican Rep. Greene off of committees

(WSYR-TV, AP) — A divided House voted Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene off both her committees on Thursday over racist remarks, her embrace of conspiracy theories, and her past endorsement of violence against leading Democratic officials.

According to ABC News, the following Republicans voted in support of the resolution:

Adam Kinzinger of Illinois

Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania

John Katko of New York

Nicole Malliotakis of New York

Fred Upton of Michigan

Carlos Gimienez of Florida

Chris Jacobs of New York

Young Kim of California

Maria Salazar of Florida

Chris Smith of New Jersey

Mario Diaz Balart of Florida

Katko released a statement Friday regarding his decision:

“I supported the resolution before the House today, reaffirming my long-held stance that hurtful rhetoric and baseless conspiracy theories have no place in our public discourse. I am frustrated that inaction by leaders in the House allowed this issue to rise to such a level, interrupting the pivotal work before us. As Americans continue grappling with the harsh health and economic impacts of this pandemic, we should be focused on developing consensus-driven policies to help our nation recover. We need to get back to governing.”

Greene, 46, is a newcomer to politics, and previously worked for her family’s construction business in Georgia. She was labeled a “future Republican Star” by former President Donald Trump. Greene was on the Education and Labor Committee and the Budget Committee.