Rep. Reed says he will vote against Articles of Impeachment

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — Another Central New York representative says he will be voting no next week on the Articles of Impeachment.
In a statement, Representative Tom Reed said:
“I will be voting against the articles of impeachment. During this entire process we never saw smoking gun evidence presented of high crimes worthy of impeachment. If you don’t like the President beat him at the ballot box, but don’t overturn the voice of the millions of people in the 2016 election.”Rep. Tom Reed
