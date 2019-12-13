Rep. Reed says he will vote against Articles of Impeachment

Politics
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WSYR-TV) — Another Central New York representative says he will be voting no next week on the Articles of Impeachment.

In a statement, Representative Tom Reed said:

“I will be voting against the articles of impeachment. During this entire process we never saw smoking gun evidence presented of high crimes worthy of impeachment. If you don’t like the President beat him at the ballot box, but don’t overturn the voice of the millions of people in the 2016 election.”

Rep. Tom Reed

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected