Senate confirms veteran U.S. diplomat Linda Thomas-Greenfield to serve as President Biden’s United Nations ambassador Politics Posted: Feb 23, 2021 / 12:10 PM EST / Updated: Feb 23, 2021 / 12:10 PM EST WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate confirms veteran U.S. diplomat Linda Thomas-Greenfield to serve as President Biden’s United Nations ambassador.
