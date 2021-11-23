Senator Mannion ‘supportive’ of impeaching former Governor Cuomo to benefit families of nursing home victims

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – State Senator John Mannion tells NewsChannel 9 he’d support a legislative trial of former Governor Andrew Cuomo if it helps give missing details to families of people who died in nursing homes during the pandemic.

In an interview with NewsChannel 9 on Monday, Mannion said, “For those that lost family members, they want to make sure that every detail of the process that occurred in those nursing homes and outside of them is detailed. If good comes from that in an impeachment investigation and now trial, I’m supportive.”

Even after resignation, calls for Cuomo’s impeachment re-started Monday after the State Assembly released its own investigation into accusations that Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, used state resources for personal gain from a book deal and withheld nursing home death data to maintain his positive pandemic leadership reputation.

Mannion makes clear that it’s not up to the State Senate to engage in next steps. Before state senators and Court of Appeals judges act as jurors in an impeachment trial, the State Assembly has to vote on articles of impeachment.

“When we were having this conversation months ago,” Mannion said, “it was really two sides of a debate. This did take a while to come out. There was a criticism for that. Did it take tax dollars to do it? Absolutely. Do we want to continue the proceedings and spend additional tax dollars to impeach the governor? Is it important to do that or not? Those are the tough decisions that the members of the Assembly committee and leadership are going to have to weigh.”

Mannion’s Republican colleague, Republican Senate Leader Rob Ortt, said: “It is only through the impeachment process that we can be assured Andrew Cuomo never holds public office again.”