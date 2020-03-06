The Latest: Sen. Dick Durbin, Chicago mayor endorse Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the 2020 election (all times local):

4:10 p.m.

Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot are backing Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination.

The endorsements announced Friday add to the list of top Illinois politicians supporting the former vice president ahead of the state’s March 17 primary.

Durbin and Lightfoot announced their endorsement alongside Jill Biden and several members of Congress who have already endorsed the former vice president. Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth also is supporting Biden.

Biden has been racking up endorsements since his commanding win in South Carolina last weekend and a strong Super Tuesday showing. He’s now in a fight for the nomination with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who will hold a rally Saturday in Chicago’s Grant Park. Sanders has been endorsed by Illinois Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia.

Lightfoot, who has tussled with President Donald Trump, said Biden “will make Chicago a partner and not an adversary.”

Durbin is the Senate Democratic whip, while Lightfoot is Chicago’s first black female mayor.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, a billionaire who was one of the top fundraisers for Hillary Clinton in 2016, has not yet endorsed in the primary.

___

10 a.m.

Moderate Democrats are continuing to coalesce around Joe Biden following his strong performance in Super Tuesday primaries, which reset the 2020 Democratic race as a two-man contest between Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Biden’s campaign announced Friday he had secured backing from Maggie Hassan, a first-term New Hampshire senator and former governor, who did not make an endorsement before her state’s early primary. In a statement, Hassan said she voted for Biden, who she said has “the experience and character to lead our country forward.”

Former presidential hopeful John Delaney also released a statement reiterating his Super Tuesday endorsement of Biden, praising his commitment to “progress through pragmatism.”

Biden’s campaign says more than 50 elected officials and community leaders have signed on to support his bid since Super Tuesday, in which Biden won the majority of states over Sanders.