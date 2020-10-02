Trump campaign: All events featuring president, family postponed after COVID-19 diagnosis, Pence to continue campaigning Politics Posted: Oct 2, 2020 / 01:58 PM EDT / Updated: Oct 2, 2020 / 01:58 PM EDT WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump campaign: All events featuring president, family postponed after COVID-19 diagnosis, Pence to continue campaigning.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App