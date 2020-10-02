Trump campaign: All events featuring president, family postponed after COVID-19 diagnosis, Pence to continue campaigning

Politics
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump campaign: All events featuring president, family postponed after COVID-19 diagnosis, Pence to continue campaigning.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected