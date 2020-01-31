US declares public health emergency from new virus, Trump to bar entry of foreign nationals who pose transmission risk Politics Posted: Jan 31, 2020 / 03:58 PM EST / Updated: Jan 31, 2020 / 03:58 PM EST WASHINGTON (AP) — US declares public health emergency from new virus, Trump to bar entry of foreign nationals who pose transmission risk.
