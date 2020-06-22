US designates 4 Chinese media outlets as ‘foreign missions,’ a step that could force some of their journalists to leave Politics Posted: Jun 22, 2020 / 03:04 PM EDT / Updated: Jun 22, 2020 / 03:04 PM EDT WASHINGTON (AP) — US designates 4 Chinese media outlets as ‘foreign missions,’ a step that could force some of their journalists to leave.
