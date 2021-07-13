Poll: 68% say worst of COVID-19 is over, majority comfortable returning to normal

Nurse Jody Berry draws a syringe full of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at Mother’s Brewing Company in Springfield, Mo., on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. As the U.S. emerges from the COVID-19 crisis, Missouri is becoming a cautionary tale for the rest of the country: It is seeing an alarming rise in cases because of a combination of the fast-spreading delta variant and stubborn resistance among many people to getting vaccinated. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP)

49% of New Yorkers have gained weight while 38% say that they have gotten in shape

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — Sixty-eight percent of New Yorkers now think that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is over while only 17% think the worst is still to come.

As we move into summer in New York over 70% are at least somewhat comfortable having friends over to their home (84%), going to a beach or lakefront (80%), going on vacation in the U.S. (78%) and eating indoors at a restaurant (77%) according to a new statewide survey of residents released Tuesday by the Siena College Research Institute (SCRI).

The same poll says that 47% are somewhat or very worried about they or a family member becoming sick with COVID-19.

Over the course of the pandemic, 49% of New Yorkers have gained weight while 38% say that they have gotten in shape. Fifty-one percent have felt depressed during the pandemic while 44% say that they have developed a new interest or hobby.

Looking to the fall, the poll says that 76% think it somewhat or very likely that many New Yorkers will continue to work remotely, 71% expect public schools will reopen to full in-person instruction without teachers or students wearing masks while by 50-42% they think it likely that the state will experience a resurgence of COVID-19 infections.

Full report: