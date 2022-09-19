SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Kristina Greer lived in an apartment on Pond Street for two and a half years. In August, a building collapsed a few doors down and forced her out.

“Codes came in to condemn my house, boarded up my window, excuse my doors, gave me five minutes to get my dog, my purse, my bag clothes and get out,” Greer recalled.

Since then, the City of Syracuse demolished the home next door to Greer’s and the three-story building at 411 Pond Street. Greer said recently, her apartment’s property manager allowed her to return to her apartment to grab some more of her belongings. She found it was broken into with a number of items gone. She’s still adding up the losses.

“At least $5,000, between my three 50-inch TVs and my sneakers that are $180 to $200 a pair,” Greer explained.

While she has been cleared to move back in, she says she doesn’t feel safe there anymore. She is looking for a new place, but it hasn’t been easy finding a new apartment.

“I had a fenced-in yard here. It was convenient, my job is right down the street. But unfortunately, I need to find somewhere to live now and just work on getting my belongings back,” Greer said.

Greer said she wasn’t given enough time to secure her property back in August. She also said she reached out to the City of Syracuse looking for answers and help.

NewsChannel 9 also reached out to the mayor’s office and it provided this statement: