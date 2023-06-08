“Peak-season pricing” will be in effect from Oct. 2, 2022 to Jan. 22, 2023, USPS says. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The postal worker who authorities say brought three guns to the DeWitt post office in March, Bria K. Maraia, is now facing federal charges.

In March, the United States Postal Inspectors opened an investigation into a report that a postal worker had a gun on the property of the DeWitt post office, which the agency confirmed to NewsChannel 9 at the time.

The statement read, “The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is aware of a recent report of an employee of the DeWitt, NY Post Office possessing a firearm while on postal property. Postal Inspectors responded and are currently investigating. There is no current threat to employees or customers.”

The post office is located on Kinne Road, near the intersection with Erie Boulevard.

On March 24, United States postal investigators found the firearms and charged Maraia with a possession of a firearm on United States Postal Service property offense.

According to court documents, Maraia was charged with three counts of possession of a firearm on U.S. postal service property and her case will be handled in the central violations bureau of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York.

Her in-person hearing is set for June 30 in Syracuse before Magistrate Judge Therese Wiley Dancks.