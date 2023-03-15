ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca man was airlifted to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after police say his bike crashed after striking a pothole.

According to Ithaca Police, around 1:28 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, officers responded to the 500 block of E. Buffalo St. in the city.

Officers responded to the report of a bicyclist that had crashed and was unconscious.

On the scene, officers learned that the bicyclist was riding an Ithaca Bikeshare E-Bike westbound down the hill and striking a pothole.

Police say the victim lost control after striking the pothole, resulting in him hitting the pavement head-first and sustaining a suspected traumatic injury to the head and face.

Paramedics arrived and treated the victim on the scene before he was flown to a regional trauma center for further treatment.

Police are providing no additional information at this time, 18 News will provide updates if they become available to us.