LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Spending just a few dollars could make you a billionaire! The Powerball jackpot has now risen to a whopping $1.2 billion.

You could win the Powerball jackpot Wednesday night by spending just two bucks on a ticket. But keep in mind, the chances are extremely slim.

However, that’s not stopping people across the country including right here in Central New York, with hopes of winning big.

Many people head to Kieffer’s Cigar Store in Liverpool to buy a ticket, feeling lucky.

What would you do if you won?

Some of the people buying tickets at Kieffer’s Wednesday morning already know what they are going to spend the money on if they become a winner.

“I got four kids that I need to dive up with them, then I got family members do some giving to the church and some other organizations,” says Willie Jinks, a regular at Kieffer’s Cigar Store.

“Probably do some traveling obviously, do some work on my house and make sure my grandchildren are set for college,” says Jerry Rose.

“I know that I am going to be buying a condo down south and then I know I will take care of my parents and take care of some other people and then from there I know within a couple years I’m moving out of Syracuse,” says John Paul.

