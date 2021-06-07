Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome baby girl Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana

News
Posted: / Updated:
Harry and Meghan

(Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP, File)

CALIFORNIA, U.S. (WSYR-TV) — The royal family welcomed their newest member of the family this weekend, born to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on Friday in California. 

Her first name honors the nickname of her great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and her middle name honors her grandmother and Harry’s mother Princess Diana.

The Queen, Prince William, and the Prime Minister all extended their congratulations and joy over the birth via social media.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area