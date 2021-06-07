Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcome baby girl Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana

CALIFORNIA, U.S. (WSYR-TV) — The royal family welcomed their newest member of the family this weekend, born to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on Friday in California.

Her first name honors the nickname of her great grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and her middle name honors her grandmother and Harry’s mother Princess Diana.

We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili.



Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie. — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 6, 2021

The Queen, Prince William, and the Prime Minister all extended their congratulations and joy over the birth via social media.