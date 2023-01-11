TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The developer who agreed to buy Great Northern Mall is accusing the outgoing controversial owner of breaching their $9 million deal.

Guy Hart Jr., managing partner of Hart-Lyman Companies, spoke with NewsChannel 9 Wednesday, 24 hours after NewsChannel 9 obtained the lawsuit his lawyers filed against the mall.

“This group… neglected this mall and they have obligations they have to meet before they exit our community.” Guy Hart Jr

The lawsuit accuses current mall owner, Mike Kohan, of missing four closing deadlines and not having the property at the standards agreed to in their sale contract.

Among the unfinished requirements are unterminated leases, roads in poor condition, broken water pipes and property left behind by former tenants.

The lawsuit seeks to force the sale, but asks a judge to require the outgoing owner to compensate the new owners for the undone work.

Hart says he’s been contacted by prospective national tenants he wouldn’t expect to be considering this market. He says he’s confident the project will move forward.